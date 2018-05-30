Report: Chesapeake Bay Improving But Huge Challenges Remain

Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.More
Delaware State Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a horse and buggy in Hartly on Thursday night, leaving a man dead and his wife in critical condition.More
Kate Hackett said she's used to seeing to trash and illegally dumped items on Delaware Wild Lands' Milford Neck Nature Preserve.
What Hackett wasn't expecting to find over the Memorial Day weekend was an entire boat, filled with trash.More
Kate Hackett said she's used to seeing to trash and illegally dumped items on Delaware Wild Lands' Milford Neck Nature Preserve.
What Hackett wasn't expecting to find over the Memorial Day weekend was an entire boat, filled with trash.More
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.More
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury 8 p.m. Friday night. Maryland State Police say they responded to Route 50 near Seminole Boulevard, where they determined Larry Pender was driving westbound on Route 50 when he drove into the median, hit a tree, and then went into the eastbound lanes, where the car overturned multiple times.More