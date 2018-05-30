DNREC Invites Anglers to Fish for Free June 2-3

For this trip, WBOC west just east of Slaughter Beach in the Delaware Bay (Source: Evan Koslof)

DELAWARE -- In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, DNREC's Division of Fish & Wildlife is inviting anglers to fish, crab, and clam in any Delaware water for free on Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3.

During those two days, out-of-state and in-state anglers are permitted to fish the state's waters without a fishing license. Even though a license is not needed, DNREC says anglers are still required to obtain a free Fisherman Identification Network (F.I.N.) number, which anglers can access online at www.delaware-fin.com or by calling 1-800-432-9228. Fishers are also required to follow the state's fishing regulations, including size and daily catch limits.

National Fishing and Boating Week takes place June 2-10.