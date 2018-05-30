Troopers Search for Dover Skating Center Burglary Suspect

DOVER, Del. -- Delaware State Police are asking the public's help looking for the man they say is wanted in connection with a burglary at the Dover Skating Center.

Police say on Wednesday, May 16, around 4:10 a.m. they responded to a burglary alarm coming from the skating center located on 2201 S. Dupont Highway. Investigators say the suspect, James Holway, gained access to the building through the skating center's roof and once he was inside, police say Holway removed an undisclosed amount of case from the skating center's register before leaving the scene.

Police say the identified suspect is a 46-year-old man from Knightdale, NC and has active warrants out of Troop 3 in Delaware for Burglary Third Degree (Felony), Possession of Burglar Tools (Felony), Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony, Theft, and Criminal Mischief.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Holway, they are asked to please contact Troop 3, Detective Campbell at 302-698-8504 .