Wicomico Public Schools Open Discussion for Possible Mardela Improvements

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- Wicomico County Public Schools is conducting a feasibility study on Mardela Middle and High School on Wednesday night. They are planning a discussion with families, alumni and the community to hear their concerns and talk about possible improvements that could be made in the future.

Some parents of kids who attend Mardela Middle and High School welcome the opportunity to opening speak with the school about things they're worried about.

Shanda Ward, a mother of two, explained Mardela has played an instrumental part in her and her children's lives.

"It's just levels of support all the time, and they're really a good family," Ward said.

But she mentioned the school's physical appearance doesn't do it justice.

"I think bringing physical plan up to where the emotional and social climate is, will make everyone feel a lot better," Ward added.

The building hasn't been update since 1980 and while there is nothing structurally wrong with it, Wicomico County Public Schools is starting a discussion about what could be done in the future.

"It'd be great to have a nice media center, it'd be nice to have all those things that you go to the other schools and they have," Ward said.

Ward said her daughter Sokyra, who is currently a junior at Mardela Middle and High School, has been asking her to go to the meeting. Her main concerns she wants to bring to light is about the orchestra room and volleyball nets.

Even Mardela alum, like Loretta Viens, said the school is due for some upgrades.

"Houses are being built around the area so definitely more kids are being added and we definitely need more room to grow," Viens said.

Wicomico County Public Schools said the session tonight is to get the input from families on what they feel needs to be addressed and what could feasibly be done. There is no guarantee new renovations will take place anytime soon.