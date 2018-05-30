Indian River School District Selects New Capital Plan

SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is planning to build a new Sussex Central High School and expand the Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School as part of their proposed major capital plan.

Superintendent Mark Steele says the move would most effectively use their existing space, as Millsboro Middle School students would eventually use the old Sussex Central High School, and the empty Millsboro Middle could be converted into a brand new elementary school.

"We really focused on saving and utilizing what we have," he explains. "We don't want buildings sitting empty or buildings sitting with very few students. We want to utilize what we have."

Steele says now that the district has selected their plan, they'll apply for the certificates of necessity from the state. If approved, Steele anticipates heading to a referendum in November.

"With the debt service on a major capital referendum, you are looking for a lot more money on a local share, but you're looking to extend that over a 20 year period," Steele says. "It's equivalent to like a 20 year mortgage and as you pay that off in the 20 year span, the debt service portion of your tax bill decreases slightly."

Steele says the plan would solve capacity issues in the southern portion of the district for at least another 15 years. He says it is also cheaper in the long run than using modular classrooms. The district says they may request the new high school have a 2400 student capacity to accommodate future growth.