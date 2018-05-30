Police: Dover Man Arrested With BB Gun, Knife After Making Threats

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on weapons charges after waving what appeared to be a firearm at a group of people Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. near S. Bradford and Loockerman streets.

According to witnesses, Dareus Anderson, 30, had been arguing with people in the area and motioned toward his waistband while making threats about a gun.

Officers found Anderson and discovered that he had a BB gun tucked into his waistband. A further search revealed a 7 inch butcher knife in his backpack, police said.

Anderson was taken into custody without incident and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and disorderly conduct. He has not been arraigned and was hospitalized shortly after arrest for an unrelated issue, police said.