Police: Dover Man Arrested With BB Gun, Knife After Making Threats
Posted:
May 30, 2018 5:00 PM
Updated:
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on weapons charges after waving what appeared to be a firearm at a group of people Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. near S. Bradford and Loockerman streets.
According to witnesses, Dareus Anderson, 30, had been arguing with people in the area and motioned toward his waistband while making threats about a gun.
Officers found Anderson and discovered that he had a BB gun tucked into his waistband. A further search revealed a 7 inch butcher knife in his backpack, police said.
Anderson was taken into custody without incident and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and disorderly conduct. He has not been arraigned and was hospitalized shortly after arrest for an unrelated issue, police said.
