Slaughter Beach Water Advisory Back In Effect

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- A second water advisory in a week has been issued in Slaughter Beach, following bacterial results which were not above the recreational water quality standard.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the droppings of migrating birds are to blame. The droppings the birds leave behind contain the same fecal indicator bacteria used to test recreational water quality.
Increased rainfall can cause the indicator bacteria to wash into the water, DNREC said.
Thursday, May 31 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:37:43 GMT
(Image: MGN)
The Delaware legislature's budget-writing committee has finished framing a $4.3 billion general fund spending plan for next fiscal year, an increase of more than 5 percent over this year's operating budget.
Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:28:05 GMT
Dover City Hall
DOVER, Del. --- Dover's $148 million spending plan for the next fiscal year is set for a vote next month. The city is considering a $130 million operating budget with an $18 million capital spending plan for Fiscal Year 2019. the plan does not call for an
Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:19:27 GMT
DOVER, Del. --- Delaware correctional officers are backing a state Senate Bill aimed at offering additional pension incentives, a move aimed at keeping longtime officers from quitting before 25 years of service. Senate Bill 95 amends the multiplier prospe
Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:50:49 GMT
SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Indian River School District is planning to build a new Sussex Central High School and expand the Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School as part of their proposed major capital plan. Superintendent Mark Steele says the
Wednesday, May 30 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-05-30 18:17:06 GMT
For this trip, WBOC west just east of Slaughter Beach in the Delaware Bay (Source: Evan Koslof)
DELAWARE -- In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week, DNREC's Division of Fish & Wildlife is inviting anglers to fish, crab, and clam in any Delaware water for free on Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3. During those two days, out-of-state and in-stat
