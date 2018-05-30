Slaughter Beach Water Advisory Back In Effect

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- A second water advisory in a week has been issued in Slaughter Beach, following bacterial results which were not above the recreational water quality standard.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the droppings of migrating birds are to blame. The droppings the birds leave behind contain the same fecal indicator bacteria used to test recreational water quality.

Increased rainfall can cause the indicator bacteria to wash into the water, DNREC said.

The same advisory was issued last Wednesday, but was lifted the next day, WBOC previously reported.

Additional water quality samples have been taken, and the advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits.