Slaughter Beach Water Advisory Back In Effect - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Slaughter Beach Water Advisory Back In Effect

Posted: May 30, 2018 5:22 PM Updated:
(Photo credit: realtor.com) (Photo credit: realtor.com)

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- A second water advisory in a week has been issued in Slaughter Beach, following bacterial results which were not above the recreational water quality standard.

According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the droppings of migrating birds are to blame. The droppings the birds leave behind contain the same fecal indicator bacteria used to test recreational water quality.

Increased rainfall can cause the indicator bacteria to wash into the water, DNREC said.

The same advisory was issued last Wednesday, but was lifted the next day, WBOC previously reported. 

Additional water quality samples have been taken, and the advisory will be lifted once indicator bacteria levels are within the recreational water limits. 

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Delaware Budget Committee Frames Spending Plan for Next Year

    Delaware Budget Committee Frames Spending Plan for Next Year

    May 31, 2018 3:37 AM2018-05-31 07:37:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-05-31 07:37:43 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    The Delaware legislature's budget-writing committee has finished framing a $4.3 billion general fund spending plan for next fiscal year, an increase of more than 5 percent over this year's operating budget.More
    The Delaware legislature's budget-writing committee has finished framing a $4.3 billion general fund spending plan for next fiscal year, an increase of more than 5 percent over this year's operating budget.More

  • Police: One Dead in School Bus Crash in Frankford

    Police: One Dead in Frankford School Bus Crash

    May 30, 2018 9:30 PM2018-05-31 01:30:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 10:45 PM EDT2018-05-31 02:45:25 GMT
    Delaware State Police said one woman died in a school bus crash Wednesday morning.More
    Delaware State Police said one woman died in a school bus crash Wednesday morning.More

  • Dover Budget Set for Vote Next Month

    Dover Budget Set for Vote Next Month

    May 30, 2018 7:28 PM2018-05-30 23:28:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 30 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-05-30 23:28:05 GMT
    Dover City HallDover City Hall
    Dover City HallDover City Hall
    DOVER, Del. --- Dover's $148 million spending plan for the next fiscal year is set for a vote next month. The city is considering a $130 million operating budget with an $18 million capital spending plan for Fiscal Year 2019. the plan does not call for anMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Dover's $148 million spending plan for the next fiscal year is set for a vote next month. The city is considering a $130 million operating budget with an $18 million capital spending plan for Fiscal Year 2019. the plan does not call for anMore
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices