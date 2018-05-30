Dover Budget Set for Vote Next Month - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Budget Set for Vote Next Month

May 30, 2018
DOVER, Del. --- Dover's $148 million spending plan for the next fiscal year is set for a vote next month.

The city is considering a $130 million operating budget with an $18 million capital spending plan for Fiscal Year 2019. the plan does not call for any tax or utility increases.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen said the budget is expected to receive a vote at an upcoming meeting in June.

