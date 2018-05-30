Police: One Dead in School Bus Crash in Frankford

FRANKFORD, Del. -- Delaware State Police said one woman died in a school bus crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before noon at the intersection of Daisey Road and Dupont Boulevard. According the DSP, a Blue Bird school bus initially stopped at the stop sign of the median crossover on Daisey Road and Dupont. However, police said the bus continued into the intersection and into the path of a van that was traveling northbound. The 32-year-old Dover man driving the van tried to swerve out of the way, but was unable to and hit the bus, police said.

An aide sitting inside the school bus, Barbara J. Atkins, 66 of Georgetown, was taken to the Beebe Medical Center where she died. The driver of the bus, a 57-year-old woman from Bridgeville was not injured in the crash.

The man driving the van suffered injuries in the crash and was also taken to Beebe. He was treated and released.

State Police said impairment doesn't seem to be a factor at this time. DSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash and said charges are pending.