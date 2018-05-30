Neighbors Demand Bike Lanes on Md 589 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Posted: May 30, 2018 10:20 PM
BERLIN, Md-Earlier this month, a bicyclists was hit and killed by a driver along Racetrack Road in Worcester County. Neighbors are now demanding that transportation officials make MD 589 safer for both drivers and bicyclists.
 
Mairelyn Paula is an international student from the Dominican Republic, visiting Berlin on a work visa.
 
Every day, she bikes along 589 between Berlin and Ocean Pines to get home. Paula says she fears for her life while biking this route. 
 
 
"The cars go so fast, and there's no bike lanes, I get very scared, I don't feel like it's safe," says Paula.
Other bikers agree. 
 
"It's dangerous biking along 589, just because of the traffic," says Bill Plack.

Transportation officials acknowledge peoples concerns. SHA says they are currently conducting a speed study to figure out if the speed limit of 50 miles per hour should be lowered. 
 
SHA says the speed study should be completed by mid summer.  
 
 
