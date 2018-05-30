Neighbors Demand Bike Lanes on Md 589

BERLIN, Md-Earlier this month, a bicyclists was hit and killed by a driver along Racetrack Road in Worcester County. Neighbors are now demanding that transportation officials make MD 589 safer for both drivers and bicyclists.

Mairelyn Paula is an international student from the Dominican Republic, visiting Berlin on a work visa.

Every day, she bikes along 589 between Berlin and Ocean Pines to get home. Paula says she fears for her life while biking this route. "The cars go so fast, and there's no bike lanes, I get very scared, I don't feel like it's safe," says Paula. Other bikers agree.