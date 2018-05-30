Virginia House Approves Medicaid Expansion

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WBOC): The Republican-controlled Virginia General Assembly has given final approval to a state budget expanding Medicaid coverage to the state's poor.

The House of Delegates voted Wednesday shortly after the state Senate voted in favor of expansion. Several Republicans in both chambers joined with Democrats to support Medicaid expansion after years of partisan battle on the issue.

The House had previously endorsed expansion, while the Senate had held out in opposition until Wednesday.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign the budget in coming days. Expanding Medicaid was a key provision of then-President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

A tally from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows Virginia will become the 33rd state to approve Medicaid expansion.