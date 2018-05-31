Gridlock Over: Virginia Lawmakers Approve Medicaid Expansion

Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia's governor is set to sign legislation in coming days expanding Medicaid after years of partisan battle.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's approval will come after the state's Republican-controlled General Assembly ignored warnings from the White House against expanding the health care program for the poor.

The state Senate voted Wednesday in favor of a state budget that expands Medicaid. The House gave its final approval shortly afterward. Several Republicans in both chambers joined with Democrats to approve the measure.

Expanding Medicaid was a key provision of then-President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. But Republican lawmakers said it was the Trump administration's embrace of work requirements for low-income people on Medicaid that help get the measured passed this year.