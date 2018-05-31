OC Police Arrest Pair After Memorial Day Fight Involving Knife - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Police Arrest Pair After Memorial Day Fight Involving Knife

Posted: May 31, 2018 9:14 AM
Alfred A. Flowers Jr. and Semere H. Habte Alfred A. Flowers Jr. and Semere H. Habte

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City police say two men arrested in connection with a Memorial Day fight involving a knife turned out to be the same suspects connected to a cellphone theft that occurred earlier that same day. 

Police said that at around 6 a.m., officers responded to the area of the Comfort Inn Gold Coast and Denny's, located at 11201 Coastal Highway, for a reported fight in progress. Dispatchers told responding officers that there were two men fighting, one of whom was threatening the other with a knife.

Police said that when officers arrived on the scene, a man, later identified as 31-year-old Alfred A. Flowers Jr. of Greenbelt, Maryland, dropped a knife and ran to his fifth-floor hotel room. He refused to come or make contact with the officers.

The Ocean City Police Department Quick Response Team was activated and evacuated the fifth floor as a precaution for the safety of the guests.

Police said that Flowers and a second man in the room, identified as 31-year-old Semere H. Habte of Dunn Loring, Virginia, eventually surrendered to police.

Authorities said that while investigating the fight incident, officers also learned that the two men were suspects in a cellphone theft at a Denny's on 62nd Street earlier that same morning.

Flowers was charged with first- and second-assault, and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to injure. He was ordered held without bond in the Worcester County Jail.

Habte was charged with one count of theft of $100 to $1,500 and released on a $3,000 bond.

