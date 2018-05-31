Maryland Man Gets 13 Years for Peddling Heroin, Fentanyl

Thursday, May 31 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:14:30 GMT
Alfred A. Flowers Jr. and Semere H. Habte
Ocean City police say two men arrested in connection with a Memorial Day fight involving a knife turned out to be the same suspects connected to a cellphone theft that occurred earlier that same day.More
Thursday, May 31 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:27:32 GMT
Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, left, talks with supporters of Medicaid expansion as they celebrate a vote in the gallery of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia's governor is set to sign legislation in coming days expanding Medicaid after years of partisan battle.More
Thursday, May 31 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-05-31 12:25:04 GMT
Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor focused much of their second televised debate Wednesday on painful recent events in the state, including the death of a Baltimore County police officer and devastating flooding in Ellicott City.More
Thursday, May 31 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-05-31 11:39:45 GMT
Earlier this month, a bicyclist was hit and killed by a driver along Racetrack Road in Worcester County, Maryland. Neighbors are now demanding that transportation officials make MD 589 safer for both drivers and bicyclists.More
Thursday, May 31 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-05-31 11:35:22 GMT
(Photo: Maryland DNR)
Woolford, Md - The job chain in the crab industry in Orchestrate County is on the line if the H2-B visas don't come soon enough. Allan Smith, a waterman that works with over 50 local fishermen, looks at the pictures of his boat filled with crabs on the waMore
Wednesday, May 30 2018 3:18 PM EDT2018-05-30 19:18:15 GMT
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md.- Wicomico County Public Schools is conducting a feasibility study on Mardela Middle and High School on Wednesday night. They are planning a discussion with families, alumni and the community to hear their concerns and talk about possiMore
