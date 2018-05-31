Teen Charged With Setting off Firecracker at Cambridge-South Dorchester High

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Authorities say an 18-year-old student at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School is facing multiple charges for setting off a firecracker in the school lunchroom.

Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips said it happened at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The incident resulted in the school being placed on "Shelter in Place" status, according to the sheriff. He also said it "totally disrupted" the school schedule.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Darnell Woolford, of Cambridge, was charged on a criminal summons with disturbing school operations, reckless endangerment, possession of fireworks without a permit and discharging fireworks without a permit. He is awaiting action by the District Court.