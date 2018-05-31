Salisbury Man Convicted of Abusing a Minor - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Convicted of Abusing a Minor

Posted: May 31, 2018 4:08 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man was convicted by a Wicomico County jury of sexually abusing a minor.

Wicomico County Circuit Couty Judge, William D. Simpson, will continue sentencing for 58-year-old Alonzo Briddell pending a pre-sentence investigation. Simpson was found guilty of sex abuse of a minor as a family member, sex abuse of a minor as a temporary custodian, second-degree sex offense, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex
offense and second-degree assault.

The charges stem from August 2017, when a female victim went to stay at Briddell's residence for the weekend. The victim, who is under 10-years-old, later revealed Briddell had sexually assaulted her.

Wicomico County Ad Interim State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes commended the members of the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center and the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division for their work in the investigation.

SA Dykes specifically commended the lead investigator, TFC Brandt, MSP. SA Dykes also thanked Pamela M. Correa, Assistant State’s Attorney, who prosecuted this case.

For more information or for an interview, you can call the Office of the State’s Attorney at (410) 548-4880

