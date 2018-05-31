Silver Spring Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Silver Spring Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Ocean City

Posted: May 31, 2018 4:31 PM Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Silver Spring man was arrested for armed robbery and taking off with nearly $3,000 in cash from people in Ocean City.

On Sat., May 26, just before midnight, Ocean City police were dispatched to the area of 62nd Street for a report of an armed robbery with a handgun. Three victims stated that they were approached by three suspects behind a nearby restaurant. Police say the suspects demanded money from the victims then fled on Coastal Hwy with nearly $3,000 in cash from the victims. The victims were able to provide a description of the suspects to officers.

A short time later, officers located three individuals matching the description of the suspects near 70th St. When officers approached the individuals, they split up and fled.

However, officers found Isaac N. Koroma, Jr., (19) of Silver Spring, Md., on 72nd Street under a parked car. A large portion of the stolen cash was located nearby.

Koroma was charged with three counts of robbery, four counts of armed robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of theft $1,500 to under $25,000, one count of possession of a handgun, and one count of use of a handgun to commit a violent crime.

Koroma was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and transferred to the Worcester County Jail where he is being held without bond.

