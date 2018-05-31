Road Closure Planned for Wicomico County High School Graduation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Road Closure Planned for Wicomico County High School Graduation Ceremonies

Posted: May 31, 2018 5:00 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- A portion of Glen Avenue in front of the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center will close for commencement ceremonies the first weekend of June.

The closures are to ensure the safety of Wicomico County high school graduates and their families, who will be attending the ceremonies at the civic center. 

On Friday June 1 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., the road will be closed from Civic Avenue to to St. Albans Drive. 

