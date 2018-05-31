Road Closure Planned for Wicomico County High School Graduation Ceremonies

Thursday, May 31 2018 9:14 AM EDT2018-05-31 13:14:30 GMT
Alfred A. Flowers Jr. and Semere H. Habte
Ocean City police say two men arrested in connection with a Memorial Day fight involving a knife turned out to be the same suspects connected to a cellphone theft that occurred earlier that same day.
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Thursday, May 31 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-05-31 21:41:32 GMT
SALISBURY, Md.- It's referred to as the crime of the 21st century, scam callers. Callers who try to get your personal information and steal your money. It's often senior citizens who are the unfortunate targets of these crimes, but local elected leaders a
Thursday, May 31 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-05-31 21:40:30 GMT
Russell Hall Seafood's Owner Harry Phillips Reviews A I-129 Form or A Petition For a Nonimmigrant Worker.
HOOPER'S ISLAND, Md.- THE DAY THAT MANY, LIKE RUSSELL HALL SEAFOOD OWNER HARRY PHILLIPS, HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR IS FINALLY HERE. THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IS OFFICIALLY RECEIVING APPLICATIONS FOR THE 15,000 ADDITIONAL H2-B VISA OPENINGS. "I FEEL
Thursday, May 31 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-05-31 18:48:16 GMT
An envelope contains a test questionnaire for the 2020 census mailed to a resident in Providence, R.I., as part of the nation's only test run of the upcoming national headcount. (Photo: AP)
Two dozen Latino and Asian-American organizations have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the Trump administration's plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census violates the U.S. constitution because it's racially discriminatory.
