Sussex County Businesses Speak Out Against Offshore Drilling

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. --- Scott Kammerer says it's easy to know why millions of visitors come to Delaware's coastal communities --- and their businesses --- each year.

"The main driver of the Delaware Coast is the beaches," he said. "It's the bays."

Kammerer, the president of SoDel Concepts, said that feature of the First State is why he's worried about the expansion of offshore drilling near Delaware. He and other business owners on Thursday voiced concerns about expanded offshore drilling announced by President Donald Trump this year during a roundtable discussion with David Bernhardt, the deputy secretary for U.S. Department of the Interior.

"There's definitely a time and place but I think this area is a little too sensitive I think there's a few areas in the united states that already expressed interest who really want it," he said.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has said the 5-year plan to expand offshore drilling will improve energy independence for the United States, though he has noted not every location is suitable for the process.

Bernhardt said he wanted coastal business owners and stakeholders to know that their voice matters during the public comment periods about offshore drilling.

"We want people to know that we serve them and they're in power," he said.

Gov. John Carney (D) and a number of state governors across the country have expressed opposition to the expansion of offshore drilling. Legislation aimed at blocking it from occurring near Delaware has been introduced in Delaware's General Assembly.