Farmers Reminded to Report Damage to Crop Insurance Agents

ANNAPOLIS, Md.- The Maryland Secretary of Agriculture is reminding farmers that they should report any losses from recent storms and cool weather to their crop insurance agents as soon as possible. 

According to the USDA National Agriculture Statics Service, Maryland farmers have experienced extended wet weather conditions, leading to an overall surplus levels of topsoil and subsoil moisture. In Wicomico County, some farmers recorded more than 14 inches of rain, which could cause significant yield reductions for watermelon crops.

For losses on crops covered by the Farm Service Agency's Non-insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program and crop insurance, producers must file a notice of loss within 15 days of the date of the disaster or when losses become apparent. A notice of loss must be filed for failed acres on all crops. 

For more information on crop insurance, visit the USDA Risk Management Agency or Farm Service Agency websites.  

