Wicomico County Fair Returns in August

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County are proud to announce the return of the Wicomico County Fair, August 17-19 at WinterPlace Park. This year’s event will celebrate 82 years of fair traditions, and is presented by Perdue Farms and the Pohanka Automotive Group.

The Wicomico County Fair serves to showcase the importance of agriculture on the Eastern Shore in a family-friendly atmosphere. Fair events include livestock showings, educational poultry exhibits, petting farm, horse shows, Maryland High School Rodeo, Mason-Dixon Deputies-sanctioned mounted shooting competition, tractor pulls, car and motorcycle shows, baking and craft competitions, carnival rides, 5’ fry pan, live music, fireworks and more.

New activities include the Chase the Chicken 3K Fun Run & Walk, Wicomico County Fair Queen Pageant and 4-H Fashion Review.

“I am very proud to announce that in our first three years we exceeded all expectations in regards to attendance and programming,” said Zach Evans, Wicomico County Fair chair. “This year, we are excited to enhance our program offerings through our new partnership with Wicomico County, and continue to highlight the lifestyle and culture on the Lower Eastern Shore. We would also like to thank our numerous partners including but not limited to the University of MD Extension, 4-H, FFA, Wicomico County Executive’s Office, Wicomico County Council, and the City of Salisbury.”

Admission and parking at the Fair is free. For more information, visit www.WicomicoFair.com.