Crab House Owners in Dorchester County Filled their H2-B Visa Applications Today

HOOPER'S ISLAND, Md.- The day that many, like Russell Hall Seafood owner Harry Phillips, have been waiting for is finally here. The Department of Homeland Security is officially receiving applications for the 15,000 additional H2-B visa openings.

"I feel better, I do, you know. There's a good chance we will get our workers," says Phillips.

But despite of the relief, it's still it's another "Wait and see" game for the industry. They're hoping to find a long term solution soon.

"We just wait, wait and see if we're gonna be lucky or not," he added. "It's gonna affect a lot of american people if we don't get these people here to pick these crabs. In fact, it's already showing up now, there are people right around here now that's having problem making ends meet," said Phillips.

Russell Hall Seafood sent it's I-129 Form or Petition for a Non-immigrant Worker, to a labor consulting firm in Virginia as fast as they could. This is the first, in a series of steps, to bring H2-B Visa workers from Mexico to their crab house in Hooper's Island.

If they get approved, the next step would be to send the visas to Mexico where workers like Clara Sonia Martinez, wait with fingers crossed.

"We need the work. We need them as much as they need us," says Clara Sonia. "We have hope. We have faith that everything will work out and we will be able to go back to Maryland soon," she added.

Crab house owners say mother nature has been good this year and there are plenty of crabs for them to process. All they need are the pickers.