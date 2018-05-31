Chesapeake Bay Foundation Health Report Says Bay is Improving, But Challenges Remain

MARYLAND - The Chesapeake Bay Foundation's latest report reveals that while there are many bay health improvements, there is still some work to do.

The report says oxygen dead zones are shrinking, oysters and bay grasses are making a comeback and crabs are healthier. But it also shows that nitrogen pollution-reduction goals are lacking for every state in the bay watershed.

Kevin Anderson owns Wimberly Farms in Princess Anne. He says while runoff from agricultural farms is difficult to control, it has improved through modern-day practices and technology.

"Really, nutrients are dollars that we've invested so we try every effort that once the nutrients are there for the plant to uptake we need to keep them there. But when we've had some of these excessive rains that we've had lately it becomes a struggle," Anderson said.

Anderson says many Maryland farmers have spent a great deal of time, money and energy trying to improve the way their farms are managed to support bay health improvements. He says a lot of the urban and agriculture runoff containing nitrogen are likely to come from the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania.

The CBF report says Pennsylvania is doing poorly with all of their pollutant expectations. The state did not meet the goals for nitrogen, phosphorous or sediments. Meanwhile Maryland, only missed goal expectations for nitrogen.

Jen Dindinger, a water restoration specialist with the University of Maryland Extension, says despite CBF's report, nitrogen levels are still going down just not at the rate they projected for this point in the study.

CBF says they hope to have most of their pollution-reduction goals met by 2025.