Seaford Police Looking for Laurel Man Wanted for Sex Crime

SEAFORD, Del. -- The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a Laurel man who they said is wanted for a sex offense.

Seaford Police say they're looking for Patrick Horsey, 30 of Laurel, because he's wanted for unlawful sexual contact in the second degree. This comes from an investigation that began in March of 2018.

Police ask anyone with more information on Horsey's whereabouts to call the police department at 302-629-6644, or to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.