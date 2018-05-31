Seaford Police Looking for Laurel Man Wanted for Sex Crime - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seaford Police Looking for Laurel Man Wanted for Sex Crime

Posted: May 31, 2018 6:49 PM Updated:
Patrick Horsey, 30 of Laurel

SEAFORD, Del. -- The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a Laurel man who they said is wanted for a sex offense. 

Seaford Police say they're looking for Patrick Horsey, 30 of Laurel, because he's wanted for unlawful sexual contact in the second degree. This comes from an investigation that began in March of 2018. 

Police ask anyone with more information on Horsey's whereabouts to call the police department at 302-629-6644, or to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

