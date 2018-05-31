Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Comes to Talbot County

EASTON, Md. - As steel nails were hammered down, walls went up.

Volunteers installed the 300-foot aluminum Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Easton on Thursday. The wall is a smaller replica of the same monument in Washington D.C.

It's cathartic," said event organizer, Gene Feher. "I have some buddies on that wall that didn't come home."

This week, all 58,315 names on the wall will be read by more than 200 volunteers.

Organizer, Kenley Timms, says they'll bring some 60 Talbot County veterans named on the wall and their families to celebrate.

"It's brought not only veterans together but it's brought the community together," Timms said.

The Vietnam Memorial Wall will stay in Easton near the Easton VFW until next Wednesday. It is open to the public for viewing 24/7 until then.