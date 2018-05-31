Endangered Bird Species Hatches in Virginia

The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.More
Volunteers installed the 300-foot aluminum Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Easton on Thursday. The wall is a smaller replica of the same monument in Washington D.C.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
Virginia's Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the state's 2011 redistricting process and found that 11 challenged state House and Senate districts are constitutionally valid.More
Gov. Ralph Northam has picked a new public schools superintendent.More
