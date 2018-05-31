Attorney for Ervin Urges State Board to Reprint Ballot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - An attorney for a Democratic candidate for governor has urged the state elections board to reprint the ballot to show her client is running for governor, not as a running mate of a candidate who died suddenly.



Mariana Cordier, an attorney for Valerie Ervin, said voters won't be fully informed the way the ballot is now.



The Maryland Democratic Party announced it supports the change.



The Ervin campaign is suing the board to get her on the ballot as a gubernatorial candidate and add her running mate, Marisol Johnson. A court hearing is scheduled for Monday.



Elections officials say the ballot can't be changed, because there isn't time. They plan to post notices about Kevin Kamanetz's death and that Ervin is running in his place in the June 26 primary.