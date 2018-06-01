Firefly Music Festival Announces Daily Schedule

DOVER, Del.- Firefly Music Festival has released its daily schedule of performers for the event that will be held Thursday, June 14 through Sunday, June 17 at The Woodlands at Dover International Speedway.
The Delaware Department of Justice Consumer Protection Unit is alerting the public that a phone scam regarding missed jury duty service is again making its way through Delaware, including recently in Kent County.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Delaware's Department of Education has removed a controversial proposal to allow students to identify their gender or race at school without parental consent has been stricken from a planned anti-discrimination regulation.More
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Delaware business owners on Thursday voiced concerns about expanded offshore drilling announced by President Donald Trump this year during a roundtable discussion with David Bernhardt, the deputy secretary for U.S. Department of the Interior.More
The Delaware legislature's budget-writing committee has finished framing a $4.3 billion general fund spending plan for next fiscal year, an increase of more than 5 percent over this year's operating budget.More
