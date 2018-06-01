3 World War II-era Grenades Found at Delaware State Park
Posted:
Jun 01, 2018 8:47 AM
Updated:
Cape Henlopen State Park (Photo: WBOC)
LEWES, Del. (AP)- Three World War II-era grenades have been found at a Delaware state park.
Chief Wayne Kline with the Division of Parks and Recreation says that a visitor discovered a "pineapple-style" explosive ordnance at Cape Henlopen State Park on Tuesday, and the Army Corps of Engineers found two more on Wednesday.
Kline says authorities couldn't determine if the heavily corroded objects were training items or live grenades used by the military. All three were rendered safe and destroyed.
Cape Henlopen is known for its World War II-era observation towers, and the grenades were found in an isolated area near Fort Miles. Kline says it's not unusual to find decades-old ordnances in the park, but, unlike the ones uncovered this week, they're usually found near the beach.
