Delaware Backs Down on Letting Students Self-Identify Race, Gend - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Backs Down on Letting Students Self-Identify Race, Gender Without Parental Involvement

Posted: Jun 01, 2018 9:22 AM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Delaware's Department of Education has removed a controversial proposal to allow students to identify their gender or race at school without parental consent has been stricken from a planned anti-discrimination regulation.

The move follows intense backlash from many parents against the proposed Regulation 225, which has now been modified to require parental notification and permission for a student to change how they are identified at school.

"The department received more than 11,000 comments on a previous version of the proposed regulation. After careful review of that feedback, Secretary of Education Susan Bunting made responsive changes," said Alison May, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education.

A new version of the document was expected to be published Friday with the state register, May said. It also substitutes the state's suggested model policy for a guidance document to assist districts and charters in creating local policies.

May said the revised proposal included substantive changes from the previous version and that would requite another month-long public comment period ending on July 6.

