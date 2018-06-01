Quick-thinking Child Saves Salisbury Family From Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- The actions of a quick-thinking boy are being credited with helping his family safely escape from their burning home in Salisbury.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday at Chyvonne and Keith Bailey's home at 913 Vincent Ave.

Deputy state fire marshals said a boy who lives in the home discovered the fire in the family room. This led to the early notification of other family members who were also inside the home at the time of the blaze, authorities said.

Investigators said that upon hearing the smoke alarm activation, the child safely exited the home with his younger sibling and performed the proper exiting and notification methods that he learned in school fire prevention.

When Salisbury firefighters arrived on the scene, they were able to get the fire out in five minutes. There were no reported injuries and fire damage to the structure was estimated at $300. Another $200 in damage occurred to the home's contents.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it was caused by the failure of an electric cord.

Deputy state fire marshals said in a release, "The juvenile’s actions saved the lives of his family members and extensive damage to his residence."