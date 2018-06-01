3 Hurt After Car, Motorcycle Collide Near Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police say three people were hurt after a car collided with a motorcycle on Lighthouse Road (SR 54) near Selbyville early Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. when a Volkswagen was traveling westbound on SR 54 and approaching the Mallard Lakes entrance. Troopers said that meantime, a Harley Davidson TriGlide trike motorcycle was also traveling westbound SR 54 and following the Volkswagen.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen, a 41-year-old Uber driver from Willards, Maryland, was driving two passengers from Ocean City, Maryland, to a home in Mallard Lakes.

Troopers said that one of the passengers initially provided the driver with a final destination/ landmark of Smitty McGee’s, located across SR 54 from the entrance to Mallard Lakes. Investigators said that as the driver was merging into the left turn lane to turn into the parking lot for Smitty McGee’s, the passenger instructed him to instead turn right into Mallard Lakes where his home was located. The driver, then turned right, which caused the right front of his car to hit the left side of the motorcycle.

Police said the impact caused the operator of the motorcycle, a 47-year-old man from Rehoboth Beach, and his 42-year-old female passenger, to be ejected from the bike. The Volkswagen was able to come to a controlled stop and remained at the scene.

Police said the operator of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to the Beebe Medical Center, where he was later transferred to the Christiana Hospital. His passenger, who police said was also not wearing a helmet, was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, with serious non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown at this time if impairment is a factor on behalf of the motorcycle operator, police said.

The driver of the Volkswagen was properly restrained and was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to the Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland, with minor non-life-threatening injuries. Both of the passengers in the Volkswagen were properly secured and uninjured. Impairment does not appear to be a factor on behalf of the driver, police said.

The roadway was closed for approximately four-and-a-half hours while the investigation was conducted and the roadway was cleared.

This case continues to remain under investigation by the DSP Collision Reconstruction Unit.