Multiple Maryland events set to raise gun violence awareness

Friday, June 1 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:52:42 GMT
The Delaware Department of Justice Consumer Protection Unit is alerting the public that a phone scam regarding missed jury duty service is again making its way through Delaware, including recently in Kent County.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Friday, June 1 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:28:39 GMT
Russell Hall Seafood's Owner Harry Phillips Reviews A I-129 Form or A Petition For a Nonimmigrant Worker.
The day that many, like Russell Hall Seafood owner Harry Phillips, have been waiting for finally came. The Department of Homeland Security on Thurdsay officially started receiving applications for the 15,000 additional H2-B visa openings.More
Thursday, May 31 2018 11:55 PM EDT2018-06-01 03:55:25 GMT
An attorney for a Democratic candidate for governor has urged the state elections board to reprint the ballot to show her client is running for governor, not as a running mate of a candidate who died suddenly.More
An attorney for a Democratic candidate for governor has urged the state elections board to reprint the ballot to show her client is running for governor, not as a running mate of a candidate who died suddenly. More