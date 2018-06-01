Multiple Maryland Events Set to Raise Gun Violence Awareness - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Multiple Maryland Events Set to Raise Gun Violence Awareness

Posted: Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Multiple events are scheduled this weekend in Maryland for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, including one at a school where a student was shot to death.

A picnic is scheduled at Great Mills High School on Saturday where participants will wear orange in support of raising gun violence awareness.

Sixteen-year-old Jaelynn Willey was mortally wounded in March after 17-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins shot her before killing himself at the school.

Some Maryland buildings will be lit orange. They include Baltimore City Hall, the Johns Hopkins Homewood Campus and the Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Three churches in Cumberland also will be lit orange, including Emmanuel Episcopal Church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church and First Presbyterian.

Organizers say more than 350 events will take place across the country from Friday through Sunday.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 World War II-era Grenades Found at Delaware State Park

    3 World War II-era Grenades Found at Delaware State Park

    Jun 01, 2018 8:47 AM2018-06-01 12:47:00 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:49:41 GMT
    Cape Henlopen State Park (Photo: WBOC)Cape Henlopen State Park (Photo: WBOC)
    Cape Henlopen State Park (Photo: WBOC)Cape Henlopen State Park (Photo: WBOC)
    Three World War II-era grenades have been found at Cape Henlopen Park in Lewes, Delaware.More
    Three World War II-era grenades have been found at Cape Henlopen Park in Lewes, Delaware. More

  • Seaford Police Looking for Laurel Man Wanted for Sex Crime

    Seaford Police Looking for Laurel Man Wanted for Sex Crime

    May 31, 2018 6:49 PM2018-05-31 22:49:00 GMT
    Thursday, May 31 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-05-31 22:49:45 GMT
    Patrick Horsey, 30 of LaurelPatrick Horsey, 30 of Laurel
    Patrick Horsey, 30 of LaurelPatrick Horsey, 30 of Laurel
    The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a Laurel man who they said is wanted for a sex offense.More
    The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a Laurel man who they said is wanted for a sex offense. More

  • Wild Card Turns Tables at National Spelling Bee

    Wild Card Turns Tables at National Spelling Bee

    Jun 01, 2018 3:45 AM2018-06-01 07:45:00 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:36:55 GMT
    Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Tex., is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO of E.W. Scripps Company. (Cliff Owen / AP)Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Tex., is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO of E.W. Scripps Company. (Cliff Owen / AP)
    Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Tex., is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO of E.W. Scripps Company. (Cliff Owen / AP)Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Tex., is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO of E.W. Scripps Company. (Cliff Owen / AP)
    The end of the biggest Scripps National Spelling Bee in history came abruptly, and it wasn't the conclusion that many expected.More
    The end of the biggest Scripps National Spelling Bee in history came abruptly, and it wasn't the conclusion that many expected. More

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Multiple Maryland Events Set to Raise Gun Violence Awareness

    Multiple Maryland events set to raise gun violence awareness

    Friday, June 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-06-01 15:17:06 GMT

    Multiple events are scheduled this weekend in Maryland for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, including one at a school where a student was shot to death.

    More

    Multiple events are scheduled this weekend in Maryland for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, including one at a school where a student was shot to death.

    More

  • Quick-thinking Child Saves Salisbury Family From Fire

    Quick-thinking Child Saves Salisbury Family From Fire

    Jun 01, 2018 10:04 AM2018-06-01 14:04:00 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-06-01 14:25:12 GMT
    Thursday afternoon's fire scene at 913 Vincent Ave. in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Thursday afternoon's fire scene at 913 Vincent Ave. in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
    Thursday afternoon's fire scene at 913 Vincent Ave. in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal)Thursday afternoon's fire scene at 913 Vincent Ave. in Salisbury. (Photo credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal)
    The actions of a quick-thinking boy are being credited with helping his family safely escape from their burning home in Salisbury, Maryland.More
    The actions of a quick-thinking boy are being credited with helping his family safely escape from their burning home in Salisbury, Maryland.More

  • Wild Card Turns Tables at National Spelling Bee

    Wild Card Turns Tables at National Spelling Bee

    Jun 01, 2018 3:45 AM2018-06-01 07:45:00 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:36:55 GMT
    Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Tex., is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO of E.W. Scripps Company. (Cliff Owen / AP)Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Tex., is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO of E.W. Scripps Company. (Cliff Owen / AP)
    Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Tex., is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO of E.W. Scripps Company. (Cliff Owen / AP)Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Tex., is presented with the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy by Adam Symson, president and CEO of E.W. Scripps Company. (Cliff Owen / AP)
    The end of the biggest Scripps National Spelling Bee in history came abruptly, and it wasn't the conclusion that many expected.More
    The end of the biggest Scripps National Spelling Bee in history came abruptly, and it wasn't the conclusion that many expected. More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices