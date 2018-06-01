Millsboro Man Arrested for Illegal Waste Dumping

MILLSBORO, Del. - Natural Resources Police Officers with DNREC's Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a Millsboro man for illegally dumping yard waste debris.
Following an investigation into complaints of illegal dumping in the area, police say Robert W. Gordy Sr., (70) was charged with two counts of using a motor vehicle during, or in the aid of the disposal or discharge of solid waste materials. The charges carry a minimum fine of $500 each.
Gordy was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown and released on $200 unsecured bail.
Residents are encouraged to report illegal trash dumping to DNREC’s Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit by calling the 24-hour environmental complaints line at 800-662-8802.
Friday, June 1 2018 4:06 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:06:38 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you're taking a taxi or uber in Ocean City, you may need to find a new place to be picked up. Ocean City Police is stressing the importance of not stopping at anywhere along Coastal Higway. Getting picked up or dropped off along the buMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Friday, June 1 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-06-01 16:52:42 GMT
The Delaware Department of Justice Consumer Protection Unit is alerting the public that a phone scam regarding missed jury duty service is again making its way through Delaware, including recently in Kent County.More
Friday, June 1 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-06-01 14:24:57 GMT
Delaware's Department of Education has removed a controversial proposal to allow students to identify their gender or race at school without parental consent has been stricken from a planned anti-discrimination regulation.More
Friday, June 1 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:24:20 GMT
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Delaware business owners on Thursday voiced concerns about expanded offshore drilling announced by President Donald Trump this year during a roundtable discussion with David Bernhardt, the deputy secretary for U.S. Department of the Interior.More
Thursday, May 31 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-05-31 11:42:49 GMT
(Image: MGN)
The Delaware legislature's budget-writing committee has finished framing a $4.3 billion general fund spending plan for next fiscal year, an increase of more than 5 percent over this year's operating budget.More
