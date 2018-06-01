Millsboro Man Arrested for Illegal Waste Dumping

MILLSBORO, Del. - Natural Resources Police Officers with DNREC's Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a Millsboro man for illegally dumping yard waste debris.

Following an investigation into complaints of illegal dumping in the area, police say Robert W. Gordy Sr., (70) was charged with two counts of using a motor vehicle during, or in the aid of the disposal or discharge of solid waste materials. The charges carry a minimum fine of $500 each.

Gordy was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 3 in Georgetown and released on $200 unsecured bail.

Residents are encouraged to report illegal trash dumping to DNREC’s Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit by calling the 24-hour environmental complaints line at 800-662-8802.