Salisbury Man Sentenced to 60 Years for Heroin Charges

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County judge sentenced a Salisbury man to 60 years, suspending all but an active 18 years for selling heroin to an undercover officer.

On May 30, Arnell Bivans, Jr., (24) was convicted of three counts of distribution of heroin. The Honorable S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico sentenced Bivans.

Bivans will serve that sentence in the Maryland Division of Corrections.

The charges stem from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force targeting the sale of controlled dangerous substances within Wicomico County. Bivans sold heroin to an undercover officer on three separate occasions throughout the course of the investigation.

Wicomico County Ad Interim State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie Dykes commended the Wicomico Narcotics Task Force, specifically Detective Richard Piazzia, of the Salisbury Police Department, and Detective Kyle Murray, of the Ocean City Police Department, for their work in the investigation and prosecution of this case. SA Dykes also thanked Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Patrizia J. Coletta who prosecuted the case.

For more information or for an interview, please call the Office of the State’s Attorney Public Information Officer S/I C. Wendlandt at (443) 497-1787.