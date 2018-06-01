Salisbury Man Goes to Prison for Child Sex Abuse

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man convicted of child sex abuse has been sentenced to 17 years behind bars.

Richard Nathaniel Jones, 36, of Salisbury, received a total sentence of 35 years, with all but 17 suspended when he appeared before Wicomico Circuit Court Judge Donald C. Davis late last week. Jones will be required to register as a sex offender for life upon release.

A Wicomico County jury in March 2017 convicted Jones of sex abuse of a minor as a household member and related offenses.

Jones fled while out on bond following his conviction in March 2017 and remained at large for nine months. Jones was

finally taken into custody in November 2017 by a member of the Regional Fugitive Task Force.