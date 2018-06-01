Salisbury Man Convicted of Decade-old Sex Crime

SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County jury convicted a Salisbury man of third-degree sex abuse relating to an incident that happened nearly 10 years ago.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County, Keith Chaney, 56, was convicted Wednesday.

The attorney's office said the incident happened sometime between 2006 and 2008 and the victim was a child who was younger than 14-years old.

Sentencing is pending after a presentence investigation.