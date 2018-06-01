Centreville Car Fire Under Investigation

CENTREVILLE, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a car fire in Centreville.

The 2007 Lincoln sedan caught fire on Ferrick Road and was reported by a passerby around 6 a.m. Thursday. It was no longer active with firefighters arrived.

The fire started inside the car, and the preliminary cause is incendiary, according to the fire marshal's office.

No one was hurt, but it did cause an estimated $5,000 in damage, the fire marshal's office said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.