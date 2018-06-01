Taxis, Ubers, and Lyfts Reminded No Stopping on Coastal Highway

OCEAN CITY, Md.- If you're taking a taxi or uber in Ocean City, you may need to find a new place to be picked up. Ocean City Police is stressing the importance of not stopping at anywhere along Coastal Higway. Getting picked up or dropped off along the busy road is not only dangerous, it's against the law.



As the start of the summer season ramps up in Ocean City, so does the use of transportation apps like Uber and Lyft. But you'll be pressed to find one along Coastal Highway.



"I would say at least maybe once or twice a week I use uber," Elizabeth Walk, who works in Ocean City, said.

With a few taps on her phone, Walk can get a ride anywhere in town.



"But stopping on a main road, especially Coastal Highway, which is so busy in season and off season, I could see it being a disaster."



With four lanes of traffic zipping by, including buses, taxis, ubers, and lyfts stopping along the busy road is not only discouraged, it breaks the law. The road is lined with no stopping signs, but if drivers do decide to stop and pick up or drop off passengers, they could face fines up to $90.



"It would be more safer to pull off on a side road than on Coastal," one Ocean City resident, Debra Walter said.



And that's what Ocean City Police is encouraging drivers to do, stick with parking lots or side streets to enter and exit the car. Some people say they already do.



"We normally end up getting picked up in a parking lot or if we know that the establishment won't let drivers come through sometimes on busy nights, we'll walk out to a hotel or a different parking lot to get picked up," Walk said.



But others say they don't think everyone sees coastal highway as a big danger.



"People they'll do what's most convenient for them and just park wherever they want and hop right out," Nick Diesel, of West Ocean City, said.

Ocean City Police explained they have seen an increase of these transportation apps over the past several years. Their main concern is keeping people safe and off of Coastal Highway.

"We really ask that anyone picking up passengers do so either on the side streets, in a parking lot, in parking spaces, which is a lot more safer than along Coastal Highway," Ocean City Police Public Affairs Specialist, Lindsay Richard said.



