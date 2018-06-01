Salisbury Woman Sentenced In Chase That Put Car Into House

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of assault.

Milan Giovanna Palmiro, 29, received a total sentence of 21 years with all but four years suspended, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

Palmiro was convicted in March 2018 of two counts of first and second degree assault, malicious destruction of property and four counts related to failing to stop at the scene of an accident. The charges stem from an August 2017 incident in the 100 block of Washington Street.

According to court documents, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to calls regarding a car accident where a car had been involved in a roll-over accident and struck a house. Officers learned that the incident began when Palmiro saw her then-boyfriend riding as a passenger in the car of another woman. She reportedly chased the car through the streets of Fruitland and Salisbury and reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

Palmiro hit the rear of the victims' car with her own car while on Eastern Shore Drive, north of College Avenue in Salisbury. She reportedly hit the victims' car for a fifth and final time, and that's when it spun out of control, rolling over and into a home on Washington Street. The home was later condemned due to structural damage, the state's attorney's office said.

No one inside the home was injured. The two people inside the car suffered minor injuries.