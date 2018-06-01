School Board Continues to Defend Transgender Bathroom Ban - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

School Board Continues to Defend Transgender Bathroom Ban

Posted: Jun 01, 2018 8:34 PM Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A school board in Virginia will continue to defend its transgender bathroom ban in court.

The Gloucester County School Board on Friday said that it wants a federal appeals court to decide if its transgender policy violated the rights of former student Gavin Grimm.

The board's request follows a legal defeat last week in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. Judge Arenda Wright Allen wrote that the board's policies violated Grimm's constitutional rights and other federal protections when it banned him from using boys bathrooms.

The school board will first need the judge's permission to appeal. Then the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals must agree to hear the case.

In a rare moment of agreement, Grimm's attorneys with the ACLU said they also want the appeals court to weigh in.

 

