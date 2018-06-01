VA Gov Pardons Woman Convicted of Disposing of Stillborn Fetus

Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
The actions of a quick-thinking 9-year-old boy are being credited with helping his family safely escape from their burning home in Salisbury.
Deputy state fire marshals said 9-year-old Jakai Rayne-Davis, who lives in the home, discovered the fire in the family room. This led to the early notification of other family members who were also inside the home at the time of the blaze, authorities said.More
The actions of a quick-thinking 9-year-old boy are being credited with helping his family safely escape from their burning home in Salisbury.
Deputy state fire marshals said 9-year-old Jakai Rayne-Davis, who lives in the home, discovered the fire in the family room. This led to the early notification of other family members who were also inside the home at the time of the blaze, authorities said.More
We’re also sharing the story of Tisha Ciociola Johnson, an army veteran whose life changed as soon as she turned forty. A routine mammogram revealed stage three breast cancer, and now her friends are rallying to help her fight. Tisha’s friend, Linda Andreassen is holding an event to help Tisha. The Riverside Grill will be hosting a benefit for Tisha Ciociola Johnson on Saturday, June 23, 2018.More
We’re also sharing the story of Tisha Ciociola Johnson, an army veteran whose life changed as soon as she turned forty. A routine mammogram revealed stage three breast cancer, and now her friends are rallying to help her fight. Tisha’s friend, Linda Andreassen is holding an event to help Tisha. The Riverside Grill will be hosting a benefit for Tisha Ciociola Johnson on Saturday, June 23, 2018.More
Virginia's Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the state's 2011 redistricting process and found that 11 challenged state House and Senate districts are constitutionally valid.More
Virginia's Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the state's 2011 redistricting process and found that 11 challenged state House and Senate districts are constitutionally valid.More