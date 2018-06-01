VA Gov Pardons Woman Convicted of Disposing of Stillborn Fetus - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

VA Gov Pardons Woman Convicted of Disposing of Stillborn Fetus

Posted: Jun 01, 2018 9:45 PM Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The governor of Virginia has issued a pardon that strikes the conviction of a woman who was sentenced and convicted for disposing of a fetus that had died in her womb and led to a miscarriage in 2016.

The Washington Post reports Gov. Ralph Northam issued his first pardon Friday to 26-year-old Katherine Dellis. The Virginia woman was found guilty of concealing a dead body and sentenced to five months in jail.

The Virginia Court of Appeals upheld the woman's conviction. However, Attorney General Mark R. Herring acknowledged his office made a mistake by arguing in a brief that Dellis' conviction should be upheld. Herring also issued an advisory opinion that the law Dellis was convicted of breaking doesn't apply to stillborn fetuses. Northam had requested the review.

