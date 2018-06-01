State Police Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

State Police Investigating Deadly Dagsboro Crash

Posted: Jun 01, 2018 10:49 PM Updated:

DAGSBORO, Del. -- Delaware State Police said one woman died after her car and a truck collided on Dagsboro Road.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Dagsboro Road north of Fire Tower Road. State police said a 59-year-old Frankford woman was driving north on Dagsboro Road when she crossed the center line and came into the path of a 12 wheel-roll off container hauler. The driver of the truck, a 60-year-old Maryland man, tried to swerve out of the way but couldn't avoid the car, police said. The two vehicles collided. 

DSP said the Frankford woman died at the scene. The Maryland man was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and he was released. Police said the Frankford woman was not properly restrained in the car.

The road was closed for four and a half hours as police investigated and cleared the crash. Police said they don't believe alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the crash.

