Police: Laurel Man Arrested After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend and Children

SEAFORD, Del. -- Seaford Police arrested a Laurel man Friday after they said he kept his ex-girlfriend and four children inside an apartment for days, until the woman could escape and call for help.

Seaford Police said JaMar Archer, 26 of Laurel, was able to get into to his ex-girlfriend's apartment in the Meadowbridge Apartments complex on May 25 while she was asleep with four other children in the home. The children's ages are two, five, seven and a five-month baby.

Police said Archer took the woman's keys and phone so she couldn't call 911 for help, and kept them captive in the apartment until May 29, when the woman was able to escape the apartment and run to a family member nearby for help.

Police said that during those four days, Archer reportedly hit and spit on the woman and did not let her children leave the apartment as well.

Archer was arrested Friday on charges for kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, among others. He had also previously been barred from visiting the apartment.

He was committed to the Department of Corrections on a $12,851 cash bail.