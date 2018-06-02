Millsboro Woman Found With 65 Bags of Heroin

SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI.

According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway for a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car.

When officers arrived, they identified the woman as 40-year-old Tramaine Abbott, who they say was incoherent. The officers say they believed Abbott was under the influence of an unknown substance and she failed several field sobriety tests. At that point, officers say they took her into custody.

After arresting Abbott, police say they found 65 bags of heroin and various drug paraphernalia. Abbott was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and one count of Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs. Abbott was arraigned and released on $9,000 unsecured bail.