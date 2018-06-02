"Coffee With a Cop" Leads to Arrest in Ellendale - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

"Coffee With a Cop" Leads to Arrest in Ellendale

Posted: Jun 02, 2018 3:50 PM Updated:

ELLENDALE, Del.- The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive.

Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman may be living on 108 Main Street in town. At that time, the woman's description was also provided to police. 

On Friday June 1, police say a woman matching that description was seen walking on Main Street. Police say they positively identified her as Lonnece Conway with a portable hand held finger print scanner.

Police say the 21-year-old Conway was wanted by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office on a Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear, Violation of Probation for three counts of for three counts of forgery, three counts of theft, two counts related to issuing a false document, one count of theft-scheme and one count of attempted theft. All the theft charges were for events less than $1,000. 

The Ellendale Police Department charged Conway as a fugitive from another state. She was arraigned, waived her extradition, and turned over to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. 

