Lewes Businesswoman Arrested For Fraudulent Medical Marijuana Applications

LEWES, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested the owner of Delaware Holistic Medicine after they said she submitted applications for medical marijuana patients with fraudulent physician signatures.

According to Delaware State Police, they were first tipped off about the possible fraud at the business, formerly known as Disjointed, on Wescats Road in Lewes. Alongside the Medical Marijuana Compliance Program, troopers investigated medical marijuana applications that had false physician signatures on them.

Members with the MMCP then contacted the patients, who said they were never seen by doctors and only interacted with the owner, Carolan C. Krajewski, also known as Carolan Fischer.

DSP got a search warrant for the business on June 1 and arrested Krajewski at the business.

She was charged with felony tampering and forgery. She was arraigned and released on a $2,250 unsecured bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and that more charges are pending following indictment.