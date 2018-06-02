Names, Stories Remembered at Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Easton

EASTON, Md. - As names were read and remembered near the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Easton, there's one name that Hazel Willis remembers most: Dan R. Sheiran, her older brother.

On Saturday, she and sister Holly Prue, visited the wall for their brother - who served as an army sergeant in the 1960s.

"I can remember the first picture that I got from him when he shaved his head and he said 'How do you like this haircut?'" Willis said.

Sheiran served twice in Vietnam, earning himself a Purple Heart along the way.

"He always thought of what he had to do first before he thought of himself," Prue said.

Sheiran was killed in action on January 31, 1966, a week after turning 24.

"It had such an impact on all of us," Prue said.

The sisters say their story is just one of more than 50,000 from this wall.

"Every name that's engraved in the stone was somebody's brother, somebody's son, somebody that loved them," Willis said.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is open 24/7 to the public until Wednesday.