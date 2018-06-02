Multiple Fire Companies Respond to Ocean View House Fire

MILLVILLE, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred in Millville early Saturday evening.

According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to a home on the 38000 block of Sandy Cove Road in Ocean View shortly after 6 p.m. Once on scene, the department says heavy smoke was visible. In addition to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters from Roxana, Frankford and Bethany Beach responded, as did a paramedic unit from the county.

Firefighters say the home was occupied at the time of the fire, but the people there and their two dogs got out unharmed. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The department says 17 different pieces of fire apparatus helped put out the blaze. It was declared under control by 6:35 p.m. According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, the Red Cross was requested due to the extent of the damage.