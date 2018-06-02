Multiple Fire Companies Respond to Ocean View House Fire

The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI.More
Delaware State Police arrested the owner of Delaware Holistic Medicine after they said she submitted applications for medical marijuana patients with fraudulent physician signatures.More
The Ellendale Police Department says one of their "Coffee with a Cop" events revealed a tip that led to an arrest of a Maryland fugitive. Police say on Saturday May 26th's "Coffee with a Cop," the department was told that a wanted woman may be living on 108 Main Street in town. At that time, the woman's description was also provided to police.More
