Ocean City Police Investigating Alleged Embezzlement at Church

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars.

Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum of money. While the exact amount has yet to be determined, the Ocean City Police Department says its believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Police say they have identified a suspect and that individual is cooperating. No charges have been filed at this time but police say charges are pending as the investigation wraps up.