Ocean City Police Investigating Alleged Embezzlement at Church - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Police Investigating Alleged Embezzlement at Church

Posted: Jun 02, 2018 9:12 PM Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars.

Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum of money. While the exact amount has yet to be determined, the Ocean City Police Department says its believed to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.  

Police say they have identified a suspect and that individual is cooperating. No charges have been filed at this time but police say charges are pending as the investigation wraps up.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Police Investigating Alleged Embezzlement at Church

    Ocean City Police Investigating Alleged Embezzlement at Church

    Jun 02, 2018 9:12 PM2018-06-03 01:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-03 01:12:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars. Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum ofMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department says an employee at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church is under investigation for embezzling thousands of dollars. Police say in mid-May, the church reported that an employee had embezzled a large sum ofMore

  • Multiple Fire Companies Respond to Ocean View House Fire

    Multiple Fire Companies Respond to Ocean View House Fire

    Jun 02, 2018 8:50 PM2018-06-03 00:50:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-06-03 00:51:29 GMT
    MILLVILLE, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred in Millville early Saturday evening. According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to a home on the 38000 block of Sandy Cove RoadMore
    MILLVILLE, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that occurred in Millville early Saturday evening. According to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters responded to a home on the 38000 block of Sandy Cove Road More

  • Names, Stories Remembered at Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Easton

    Names, Stories Remembered at Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall in Easton

    Jun 02, 2018 7:18 PM2018-06-02 23:18:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-06-02 23:21:05 GMT
    As names were read and remembered near the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Easton, there's one name that Hazel Willis remembers most.More
    As names were read and remembered near the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Easton, there's one name that Hazel Willis remembers most.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lewes Businesswoman Arrested For Fraudulent Medical Marijuana Applications

    Lewes Businesswoman Arrested For Fraudulent Medical Marijuana Applications

    Jun 02, 2018 6:07 PM2018-06-02 22:07:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-06-02 22:07:06 GMT
    Delaware State Police arrested the owner of Delaware Holistic Medicine after they said she submitted applications for medical marijuana patients with fraudulent physician signatures.More
    Delaware State Police arrested the owner of Delaware Holistic Medicine after they said she submitted applications for medical marijuana patients with fraudulent physician signatures. More

  • Millsboro Woman Found With 65 Bags of Heroin

    Millsboro Woman Found With 65 Bags of Heroin

    Jun 02, 2018 3:33 PM2018-06-02 19:33:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:34 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:34:59 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI. According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 2200More
    SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says they've arrested a 40-year-old Millsboro woman for multiple drug charges, including a DUI. According to police, shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Seaford police were dispatched to a parking lot on the 2200More

  • Police: Laurel Man Arrested After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend and Children

    Police: Laurel Man Arrested After Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend and Children

    Jun 02, 2018 3:08 PM2018-06-02 19:08:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:17 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:17:42 GMT
    JaMar Archer, 26 of Laurel, Del. JaMar Archer, 26 of Laurel, Del.
    JaMar Archer, 26 of Laurel, Del.JaMar Archer, 26 of Laurel, Del.
    Seaford Police arrested a Laurel man Friday after they said he kept his ex-girlfriend and four children inside an apartment for days, until the woman could escape and call for help.More
    Seaford Police arrested a Laurel man Friday after they said he kept his ex-girlfriend and four children inside an apartment for days, until the woman could escape and call for help.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices